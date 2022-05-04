Expectations for the new Miami Dolphins offensive playmakers
By Wesley Minke
After what feels like a home run of an offseason, one could only wonder what we could expect from this Miami Dolphins offense and their new weapons. With the speed that the Miami Dolphins already tried to instill on this offense last season, along with Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Raheem Mostert, and Chase Edmonds, the legion zoom will be in full effect.
In what was a historic rookie season for Jaylen Waddle, many media members believe that his numbers will hit a hard sophomore decline, simply because of his improved supporting cast.
I am under the impression this is not true. Waddle was a big part of this offense last season because of his instincts and his ability to make guys miss in open space. That does not change in the 2022 Miami Dolphins offense.
I can understand the thinking behind people that say the ball will be in the hands of Tyreek Hill a majority of the time. Yes, of course, you are not planning to pay the guy 30+ million a year to be a distraction, that is for certain. However, throughout his career thus far, Tyreek Hill has never had a game in which he had more than 15 touches.
There is more to go around, there is no denying that, however, you would be lying to yourself if you were to say that Waddle does not get his touches still.
Speaking of these new weapons third-year QB Tua Tagovailoa will have at his disposal, what can we expect from each of these guys? Let’s take a deep dive into the season that could be in Miami for the Miami Dolphins.