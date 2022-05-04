Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa playing golf on gameday?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have had a good off-season and now that it is over, it’s time for the media to hate on Tua Tagovailoa again.
It isn’t a good look if the team’s star quarterback is warming up on the day of a game by playing a round of golf before the game. It isn’t something to be worried about either. The question is, did it happen at all?
According to Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel, that is exactly what Tua did.
So is there any “smoke” to this? Hard to say. There is so much more to understand that Omar simply didn’t talk about. Was this “game day” outing after a game? Was it a game that he wasn’t playing in? He was on the bench last year and Jacoby Brissett was starting.
While we can’t be certain 100%, it was Tua that contradicted Brian Flores when he said he was completely healthy but was still benched for Brissett against the Texans last season. Was it on a Thursday morning with a game that night? So many questions and so many, who cares about answers. Did the Dolphins win the game? I would be more interested in that answer honestly.
If there is one constant in this world besides death and taxes it has to be the shots that continually get fired at Tua Tagovailoa. They are at times, relentless and even unwarranted.
Tua has a high character and while he hasn’t shown the level of play that he did at Alabama, we have to really understand that he has been burdened with a head coach who didn’t like him, an offensive line that was atrocious, an offensive system designed for other QBs, and an All-Pro type receiver group that spend most of the time on IR.
This year? Maybe it is different and he proves his naysayers wrong or he instead, proves the right. If they are right, the Dolphins will eventually move on and they can thump their chests and point their fingers and laugh because they got one correct. It is so much easier just to support a player but that doesn’t sell newspapers or ad space.