AFC draft picks that pose a problem for the Miami Dolphins
By Juan Vasquez
The 2022 NFL Draft is officially behind us, a lot of teams in the AFC drafted well this past weekend and these are some players that could complicate things for the Miami Dolphins in the AFC.
The Miami Dolphins didn’t have any draft picks in the top 100 during this year’s draft, but that’s okay because they have Tyreek Hill. However, many teams upgraded their roster heavily by drafting “ready to play NFL ball” type players.
Pass rushers and cornerbacks are something the AFC East (besides Miami) focused on heavily during this year’s draft, almost like teams know they need help keeping up with the firepower of the AFC.
In my opinion, the New York Jets had hands down the best draft choices of the weekend, they drafted 3 NFL starters and filled in key positions for their team. The Jets could turn out to be a sketchy opponent to face in 2022.
The Bills also had a decent first-round, they drafted CB Kaiir Elam who was one of the top corners in this year’s draft and will likely be a starter on day one with Buffalo.
And I know many fans will want to dismiss other teams’ upgrades as irrelevant to Miami, but I think it’s important to keep up when the dolphins didn’t have many picks to begin with.
Especially when it comes to the AFC East, Dolphins fans should be familiar with their rivals so they can set the expectation for what they will see from their opponent 2 times a year.
Here are players from the 2022 NFL Draft that I think will pose a problem for the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East.