Miami Dolphins: Who is undrafted free agent Verone McKinley?
The Miami Dolphins did not have many draft pick in this year’s draft. But they have signed a good crop of undrafted free agents.
One of these undrafted free agents is Verone McKinley, a safety out of Oregon. The Miami Dolphins currently do not have much safety depth on the roster.
McKinley played with rookie standout Jevon Holland at Oregon. He was a ball-hawk in college, last year picking six passes off which lead not only the PAC-12 but also CFB.
Pro Football Network projected him to go on the second day of the draft, while Pro Football Focus had him going in the seventh round.
A reason he could have slipped was because of his subpar testing scores. But sometimes 40 times and running around cones doesn’t provide an accurate picture of what a player can become. McKinley is also not the best tackler having a 17.9% career missed tackle rate.
He is at his best at the deep safety spot where tackling is not the end-all-be-all, it also allows his instincts to track the ball show.
The Fins currently have Holland, Brandon Jones, and Eric Rowe who have gotten significant playing time last season at the safety position.
Rowe can be seen as a salary cap casualty candidate if Miami decides they need more room. If released the Dolphins would save $5 million in cap space, and only incur $525,000 in dead money, per Spotrac.
McKinley will look to make the Miami Dolphins roster this training camp later this offseason. Potentially having a familiar face in the locker room with Holland may help him progress faster.
McKinley has shown in college he is a turnover creating machine with his 11 interceptions in the last 34 games played. Defensive coordinator. The Miami Dolphins already have one of the best secondaries in football, McKinley can possibly make them better.