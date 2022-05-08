Miami Dolphins fans may not wait long for 2022 schedule information
By Brian Miller
On Thursday, the NFL will release the full slate of games for the NFL’s 2022 season and Miami Dolphins fans can’t wait.
Starting Monday, the NFL will rollout 2022 schedule “leaks”. Following the announcement by the NFL of the first Thursday night game televised on Amazon Prime during the NFL Draft last month, the league is going to give its television partners an opportunity to showcase one of their big games.
On Monday, the first of four games will be revealed on Good Morning America when ESPN will announce one of their prime games to kick off schedule release week.
Following ESPN on Tuesday, CBS will announce one of its games on CBS Mornings followed by FOX and Friends releasing a game on Wednesday. NBC will announce its game during the Today Show on Thursday morning.
By the time the NFL rolls out the full slate of games Thursday night, we will know all five of the International Series games this year that including games in the U.K. and Mexico and for the first time ever, a regular-season game in Germany.
- October 2nd: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – London
- Minnesota against New Orleans
- October 9th: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – London
- New York Giants against Green Bay
- October 30th: Wembley Stadium – London
- Denver against Jacksonville
- November 13th: Allianz Arena – Munich
- Seattle against Tampa Bay
- November 21st: Estadio Azteca – Mexico City
- San Francisco against Arizona
Those five games and the four games that will be announced over the course of this week as well as the Thursday night Denver and K.C. game on Amazon Prime will give us a small clue into the NFL season and perhaps one of the four games being announced this week will showcase the Miami Dolphins.