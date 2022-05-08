Miami Dolphins offensive speed should make the defense better
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins added a lot of speed to the offensive side of their roster but it might be the defense that truly benefits from the additions.
Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Waddle, and Chase Edmunds are some of the fastest guys in the NFL and they are all members of the Dolphins’ offense. Training camp will roll around in late July and when it does, those players should be putting on clinics on how to run routes and hit lanes. They will pose as much of a problem for the Dolphins’ defense as they will opposing teams during the season.
That should make the Miami Dolphins defense better.
Jevon Holland had a stellar rookie season and Xavien Howard is one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. They both stand to get better when faced with the speed Miami has on offense and in some respects, they may face the fastest players they will see all season long, on their own team.
Many in the media are hyping moves made by other teams in the AFC East but Miami’s off-season moves were very good as well. The past two seasons, Miami’s secondary has faced Jaylen Waddle and in terms of pure speed, nothing like they face against Stefon Diggs. The speed additions this year will help prepare for the faster receivers in the division and the rest of the league.
It’s a win-win situation for the entire Dolphins team. An electric offense that has the potential to score a lot of points, control the ball, and win games, and a defense that will get better simply from practicing against them. A defense mind you, that was progressing into an elite unit last year.