Rumor: Miami Dolphins to open season on road against Buffalo
By Brian Miller
A rumor is making its way around the internet this morning that the Miami Dolphins will open in Buffalo against the Bills. Don’t buy into it just yet.
The NFL has been slowly rolling out several games ahead of this week’s regular-season release. This morning, it was announced that a week two Monday Night Football doubleheader would take place with the Titans and Bills facing off in Buffalo and the Eagles hosting the Vikings in the second game. The first game would start shortly after 7:00 pm and the 2nd an hour later.
So far, the Dolphins are not playing in any prime games but this isn’t too surprising given the fact only a handful of games have been released. This includes five games that will be played out of the country.
For the Dolphins and their fans, an opening game against the Bills on the road would be welcomed. The Bills and Miami have played in Buffalo later in the season and the Dolphins don’t do well in cold weather. An opening weekend game up north would make the 2nd game later in the season in Miami.
For the last two seasons, the Dolphins have opened on the road against the Patriots in New England so Miami is growing accustomed to playing on the road against a division rival to open the season. You would need to go back three seasons ago for a Dolphins home opener, a loss to the Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium.
Perhaps the biggest thing fans are watching for, however, is the team’s bye-week. Miami has been fortunate lately with a bye week coming later in the season but typically, they have their bye week earlier.
As for the rumored start to the season, at this point, nothing is guaranteed and anyone can simply throw stuff up against the wall. Will Miami open in Buffalo? They have as much chance at doing that as they do the Patriots or any other team on the road, or opening the season at home. The good news is that by the end of the week, it will all be revealed.