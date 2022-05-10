3 impacts of the Miami Dolphins signing Sony Michel
By Matt Serniak
Oh, those ferocious Miami Dolphins and their keeping their nose to the grindstone approach that they’re casting out onto the 2022 season. There is no time of day where the Miami Dolphins won’t strike and last night they did it again. They signed Sony Michel last night making their backfield even better.
Most of us have been calling for the Dolphins to address the running back position even since they signed Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert. I like many really love the Edmonds signing but I think most of us are hoping that Mostert works out knowing there is a very good chance it doesn’t. Hopefully, Raheem sees this and uses my words to fuel him and he goes on to have a 1,500-yard year this season. I’m confident that will happen.
Along with Edmonds and Mostert, the Dolphins still have Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, and Gerrid Doaks. That’s not a backfield that ever made me feel great especially late in the season when injuries are piling up. Another running back was needed and multiple Super Bowl champion, Sony Michel, fits the mold of the kind of running back the Dolphins needed.
I wrote a week ago how I hoped the Dolphins would sign Darrel Williams over Sony Michel. I just think that Williams has a little bit more burst. catches the ball better, while also being solid between the tackles.
Michel was drafted as a first-round pick and I can distinctly remember him at Georgia. He seemed like he was so much faster there. Then when he got to the NFL, he was converted into this bruising back. I guess that’s one of those situations where the NFL players are that much faster than college guys and it ends up being true. That or Michel just took a beating in his first three seasons with New England and anybody would slow down a bit.
But Sony Michel is no slouch and believe it or not he’s only 27 years old. I know, it feels like he’s been playing for eight years or more but it’s only been four. I guess all those games with him on the Patriots have warped my sense of time.
Michel had an excellent year coming and filling for the Rams/ injured running backs. Last year, Michel racked up 845 yards on 207 attempts giving him a respectable 4.1 yards per rush. He also added 128 receiving yards on 2 catches with 5 total TDs. Not a bad year at all and better than anyone Miami had to throw out there.
I love how the Dolphin’s brass are doing smart things and recognizing that even though they are slaying it from an off-season acquisition and PR standpoint, their roster still isn’t complete. They are truly going all in and leaving no stone unturned.
The contract that Michel, reportedly, has signed is for 1 year and for only $2.1M. Not bad for a guy who will be sharing the ball with at least two other guys every Sunday who will pay off major dividends.
This means that the Miami Dolphins still have a little bit more cheddar cheese to go out and I don’t know go and sign a center? That be great.
But this article isn’t about that. This article is about the impact that Sony Michel now being a member of the Miami Dolphins is going to have. Let’s get to it, shall we?