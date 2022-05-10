Miami Dolphins sign free agent running back Sony Michel
The Miami Dolphins continued to add to their running back room by signing free-agent Sony Michel. Who is coming off winning a Super Bowl.
Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the running back was headed to Miami. Michel was drafted in the first round by the New England Patriots in 2018.
For his career, he has rushed for 3137 yards and has scored 18 rushing touchdowns. Receiving was never his strong suit has the most passes he has caught in a season is 21, which came last year.
The Miami Dolphins have now signed three free-agent running backs, including Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds.
This recent move puts Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed in jeopardy of not making the Miami Dolphins roster this upcoming season.
Michel can become a great compliment to Mostert or Edmonds. Very similar role to what he had in New England when he played alongside James White.
Mike McDaniel continues to add pieces to this new Miami Dolphins offense. Fans are hopeful McDaniel and his retooled coaching staff can get the most out of the talent found on this offense.
It was well known McDaniel ran the ball by committee in San Francisco. The recent acquisition of Michel adds more credence to that he will bring that same mentality to South Beach.
Last year the Miami Dolphins ranked 30th in rush yards with 1568. The 49ers with McDaniel as the offensive coordinator ranked seventh with 2166 yards. It is expected this Fins rushing unit will be greatly improved.
Running the ball successfully will open up the passing game. With new weapons at receiver as well Tua Tagovailoa may finally make a big step in his development.
Michel will probably still need to compete to make the roster but his skill set helps his odds to make the team. Miami Dolphins fans just got one more reason to be optimistic about the 2022 NFL season.