5 games the Miami Dolphins must win regardless of date and location
By Brian Miller
The NFL Draft is over and the NFL schedule has become the hot topic around the league and like many teams, the Miami Dolphins have games they need to win.
Like mock drafts ahead of the actual draft, mock season predictions are a big thing right now and the Dolphins are expected to win anywhere between eight and 11 games this season. Too many questions remain for the Dolphins to be consensus picks for the playoffs and those questions seem to keep the Dolphins around .500 in most cases.
Mike McDaniel is a first-time head coach on any level, there are still questions about Tua Tagovailoa’s leadership ability and play on the field, with Brian Flores gone can the defense continue to be as good as it has been? You get the idea. Questions.
As for the schedule, there are games every team must win but some are more important than others. Those are the games that teams should win regardless of the location they are playing at or the date and time.
Consider that a late-season game in Buffalo is far different from an early-season game in Buffalo. The same can be said about New England and even the Jets. West coast trips that are two weeks apart can be a travel nightmare as opposed to back-to-back games on the west side of the country.
Regardless of where a game is played or the time of year, there are always games on the schedule that should be winnable no matter where it is held. For the Miami Dolphins, it would be these five.