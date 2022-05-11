Miami Dolphins running back room isn’t complete with Michel
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins can’t say they haven’t tried to fix the running back unit because they spent a lot of the off-season on the position. It still needs work.
This past weekend, the Dolphins added former first-round running back Sony Michel to the roster. The former Patriot and Ram runner chose Miami over other options and that is a good sign of how things have changed in South Florida but it still doesn’t fix the roster.
Speed was the early focus in free agency where Miami added Chase Edmunds and then Raheem Mostert. They turned their attention to physicality with fullbacks Alec Ingold and John Lovett and now have added Michel. What they lack, however, is an all-around back who doesn’t need to come off the field.
We knew going into this season that Mike McDaniel would continue a rotation of runners similar to how the 49ers ran their running backs and that hasn’t changed with this year’s additions. There simply is no bell-cow runner on the team. Is that good enough or not enough?
Training camp is going to be interesting and the RB room will be especially worth watching. The Dolphins will enter camp with those mentioned above as well as Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed who will also be competing with former 7th round pick Gerrid Doaks.
Miami will likely carry four running backs and a fullback. The fullback job will likely land on Ingold which would leave the four RBs. We can assume that barring injuries, Mostert and Edmunds are the locks to make the squad. That will leave a possible two roster spots.
While Michel is no lock to make the roster, he likely stands a better chance than Ahmed and Gaskin. Both runners have very little guaranteed money this year. Ahmed has no guarantees and Gaskin has around $25 thousand.
When camp opens, the three-man race between Michel, Gaskin, and Ahmed will be the focus in the running back room. My money will be on Gaskin who I think could grow quickly in McDaniel’s system.
For now, we can focus on those three but there is always a possibility that Miami adds another running back once camp draws near or potentially trade for one should someone become available. The Dolphins have good runners but they do not have anyone that could be considered elite. They don’t necessarily need to have an elite runner but that doesn’t mean they won’t keep an eye out for one. And they should.