Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa trends on Twitter and it’s ridiculous
By Brian Miller
Waking up in the morning is bad enough but when you have to read through Miami Dolphins Twitter and see that Tua Tagovailoa is trending, it’s time to go back to bed.
Such is this morning’s coffee, bitter and needing more caffeine. After a couple of days of schedule leak rumors which probably won’t pan out the last thing we expected to see was Tua Tagovailoa being dissected, taken apart, ridiculed, and laughed at. All over a 10-second video posted by the Dolphin’s media department.
Once again, Tua finds himself at the center of unwarranted backlash because a long-distance throw comes up a tad bit short. Not incomplete mind you, just short.
The throw that is in question shows Tagovailoa dropping back in his own endzone and unleashing what appears to be a deep pass to Tyreek Hill. Hill slows up and catches the ball behind him. An obviously short throw that is still completed.
What the video doesn’t show is how far the ball was thrown, the air time of the throw, or anything else really. Although that hasn’t stopped fans from pointing out that he threw the ball with his eyes closed, yes someone actually froze the clip to see it. It didn’t stop former NFL lineman Damien Woody to call it “Very mid” with a grimacing emoji attached.
Other posters are slamming the Dolphins’ media department for posting a video that would invite the trolls to take swipes at the throw. Other team’s fans are having a field day as well.
The good thing is for those of you who are not on Twitter, you have no idea what is going on and I can tell you that I am jealous. Even in the off-season when there is a lot less to talk about, some can find a way to get their digs in on Tua who likely played 36 holes of golf before practice, drank two Coors, attended a late-night sports event, and spent all night texting everyone but his receivers. If you get those references, then yes you too know social media pain!