Anticipation builds as Miami Dolphins schedule ready for release
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins and the rest of the NFL will know where they are playing and when for the 2022 season with the release of the schedule.
Tonight, the NFL will rollout the 2022 full regular-season schedule and with it will come the pomp and circumstance that the NFL has grown to love. Hour-long specials running on NFL Network and ESPN breaking down highlights from each week.
For the Miami Dolphins, the rumors will fade away and some will thump their chests if they are right while others will quietly shut their mouths for another year. By this time tomorrow, we will know where the Dolphins are playing throughout the year. Tomorrow, if not later tonight, many fans will make their travel plans by booking hotels and airline reservations while others plan out their detailed season.
Fans wonder if the Dolphins will have more than two or three primetime games or even nationally televised games.
Miami’s season is highlighted by several intriguing matchups.
Aaron Rodgers coming to Miami will be a big draw for many fans. The Dolphins and Steelers game will have the intrigue of the Brian Flores fiasco as Flores now is an assistant defensive coach with the Steelers.
One of the most intriguing matchups will be the Dolphins playing in San Francisco where Mike McDaniel will return to his former team and then another away game in Detroit where former Dolphins interim head coach Dan Campbell is the HC for the Lions.
Tua Tagovailoa will also face two other QBs that were drafted in the same class. Justin Herbert and the Chargers will host Miami as will the Bengals and Joe Burrow.
Miami will also play the Browns, Vikings, Ravens, Texans, and Bears as well as their own divisional rivals twice a year. The full release of the schedule will come tonight at 8:00 pm eastern.