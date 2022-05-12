Miami Dolphins schedule is now official, start making your plans
By Brian Miller
Finally, the long wait for the Miami Dolphins 2022 regular season schedule has been released and we can all start making plans for the season.
After days of rumor and speculation we finally can put all to bed and start analyzing potential wins and losses as well as trips to and from Miami.
This year the Dolphins will only have two primetime games. A week four game against the Bengals in Cincinnati on Thursday night and a Sunday night game against the Steelers in week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.
As reported earlier, the Dolphins will open their season at home against the Patriots and will end the season with two divisional games, the Patriots in week 17 and the Jets in week 18 to close out the season. The Jets game will be at Hard Rock.
Miami season opens with a tough slate of four games that include the Patriots, a road trip to Baltimore, a home game against the Bills, and then the Bengals. Miami will then play in New York against the Jets. An early Metlife Takeover game for Dolphins fans when the weather shouldn’t yet be horrible.
In week six, it will be the Vikings at home followed by the Lions and Bears.
Miami will play three consecutive road games from week 13 when they travel to California to face the 49ers. They will stay on the west coast and play the Chargers in week 14 before heading to Buffalo to face the Bills.
They will play back-to-back road games in weeks four and five and again in weeks eight and nine.
In weeks 10 and 12 the Dolphins will be home against the Browns and Texans with their bye week sandwiched between in week 11. Miami’s only other back-to-back home games is week six and seven. We will break down the schedule more in-depth over the coming days but here is what you can look forward to.