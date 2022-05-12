Miami Dolphins season seems like a playoff or bust type of year
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins hype train is a fast-moving bullet train that isn’t slowing down but is this train heading for a major derailment? It could be.
New head coach Mike McDaniel has enough questions surrounding him but even if he is marginally competent in his job, the Dolphins have the talent to overcome his first-year mistakes. That’s the good news, the bad news is that the Dolphins have enough questions to make you wonder if this hype is truly justified.
Miami fans want to see success and honestly, there is little to no room for mistakes and the questions have been asked between fans if the Dolphins don’t make the playoffs, is this season a bust, or is it just the growing pains that come with change?
Many fans continue to talk as though the playoffs are inevitable this year but while the Dolphins have improved, so have many other teams outside of the division. To think the Dolphins can immediately take over the AFC East would be a stretch but even the Wild Card spots are not guaranteed.
The AFC West improved considerably and the gap between the Chiefs and the rest of the division is a lot tighter. Two or even three teams from that division could make the playoffs and any one of the four are contending for at least a WC spot.
Miami’s hype was soaring after the hiring of McDaniel and after the Dolphins added Terron Armstead and Tyreek Hill, it only served to go faster and faster, and now, it doesn’t seem that it will stop any time soon.
One thing is for certain, the Dolphins are going to be under a microscope this year by the fans themselves and it is getting to the point where being cautiously optimistic isn’t an option. It is almost an all-in or all-out type of thing.
With questions about the defense, offensive line, quarterback play, offensive scheme, and a young HC at the helm, there is enough to make any fan cautious and that might be the best option until we see the Dolphins actually play a game but this is the off-season and naturally, the Dolphins faithful are once again, all-in.