Report: Miami Dolphins to host Patriots opening weekend
By Brian Miller
It is being reported that the Miami Dolphins will host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium to open the 2022 season.
Despite rumors to the contrary all week, the Miami Dolphins will not open their 2022 season on the road against the Bills in Buffalo but instead will kick off the season at home at The Rock.
This will mark the third consecutive year that the Dolphins and Patriots will open the season against each other. Miami has split with the Patriots the last two openers, both were played in New England.
The last time the Dolphins opened against the Patriots, at home was back in 2014 when Miami beat the Patriots 33-20. Miami last opened the season at home in 2019 against the Baltimore Ravens, a game they lost. The previous year in 2018 the Dolphins hosted and beat the Tennessee Titans.
While the NFL schedule has not been officially released yet, the Evan Lazar, a Patriots beat writer is the first with the scoop.
With the opening weekend apparently unofficially “official” the question is when will Miami play in New England. Andy Slater of FoxSports is reporting that per a source who handles scheduling, the Dolphins will play in Foxboro on New Year’s Day.
Miami is also rumored to be playing in Chicago week 9 and Green Bay on Christmas Day but only Green Bay comes from a somewhat reliable source, CBS.
With the game now set for Miami against the Patriots to open the weekend, we can once again look at the leaks from this week and understand why exactly we call them unsubstantiated rumors, unless of course, this all turns out to be wrong as well.