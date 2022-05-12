Report: Miami Dolphins will not play on Thanksgiving Day
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have been the hot rumor this week for a trip to Detroit on Thanksgiving Day but a new report is saying that is inaccurate.
Rumors leading up to the release of the NFL schedule are always hot topics and this week has been no different with reports that Miami would open against the Bills, playing on Christmas day, heading to Detroit on Thanksgiving, and so on. How many of those rumors are true? We will know soon enough.
Tonight the NFL will release the schedule in full but Andy Slater is reporting that Miami is not going to play on Thanksgiving which will disappoint a lot of fans who were hoping to see the team play in a prime slot.
Slater cites an NFL scheduling source through his Twitter account. With Miami now seemingly out, the Buffalo Bills will more than likely play in Detroit on Thanksgiving. The game is scheduled to be televised by CBS who carries the AFC games. Only the Dolphins and Bills are being hosted by the Lions in 2022 from the AFC.
As we close in on the full release tonight, here is the updated list of rumors that we have heard and where they currently stand.
UPDATE: A potential leaked Green Bay schedule has been reported by CBSSports and has the Miami Dolphins hosting the Packers on Christmas day. This appears to be a factual report.
- Week one – Open in Buffalo – This rumor has been consistent for a week and so far the latest information has Miami traveling to Orchard Park for week one.
- Week 4 – Pittsburgh – A consistent rumor but one that has not had more than one source and seems more to be from one person so I wouldn’t put a lot of stock in this one.
- Primetime games – Current rumor has Miami playing three games in primetime.
- Christmas – An early rumor had Miami heading to Cincinnati but that has tapered a bit over the last 24 hours.