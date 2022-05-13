NFL Schedule released: Predicting the Miami Dolphins win/loss record
By Juan Vasquez
The 2022 NFL Schedule was released last night, we are going to be diving week to week and breaking down how the Miami Dolphins matchup versus each opponent.
The way the schedule unfolds has huge implications on every team’s season, a team that has a stretch mixed with good and bad teams will have many different results from teams that have a stretch with all good or all bad teams.
The best example of this is the Miami Dolphins’ 2021 season:
after a 1-7 start, many fans thought their season was over early and there was no hope. But a stretch of really bad teams helped the Miami Dolphins become the first team in NFL history to win 7 games after losing 7 games.
Do you think this would’ve been possible without a ‘Mickey Mouse’ schedule? Of course not, any top 15 team was ready to expose Miami and that was brought to display in week 17 versus the Titans.
The past is the past, but that’s honestly the clearest example of how extreme of an influence the schedule can be, so with that being said let’s start looking ahead to the 2022 Football season.
The Miami Dolphins will only have two primetime games this year but the good news is that one of these matchups will be a Sunday Night Football versus the Steelers, and the other primetime game is Thursday Night Football versus the Bengals.
I don’t really count TNF as primetime since everyone gets one, so technically Miami only has 1 primetime game? But the National TV exclusive is primetime so we have to count it in.
Previously I said that with Tyreek Hill the Dolphins were now complete to make the playoffs, but the AFC is packed and good chunks of the schedule do Miami no favors. But we do expect a much more competitive Miami Dolphins now that they have the firepower to compete.
Let’s begin, play the fast forward button all the way to September 11th for week 1.