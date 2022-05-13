Tua Tagovailoa can have a breakout season with Tyreek Hill
After a full season riddled with rumors of replacing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa the Miami Dolphins decided to put their faith in him.
The Fins used most of their draft assets this off-season to acquire wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill has been one of the best wideouts the NFL has, shown with the 4-year $120 million contract he was resigned to.
Tua Tagovailoa is now in a situation he has not been in during his first two years in the league. He has a plethora of weapons, and the offensive line has been greatly improved.
It has been seen before what giving a quarterback a top option to throw to can do for them. Rich Gannon played 17 NFL seasons and was not particularly good until he arrived in Oakland. The difference was his coaching staff and a multi-time Pro Bowler in Tim Brown. Gannon would go to four Pro Bowls in six years with the Raiders.
Tom Brady never threw for more than 28 touchdowns then in 2007 Randy Moss arrived. Brady would break the record for most passing touchdowns in a season with 50. Moss would also break the record for most receiving touchdowns with 23.
Much like Brown and Moss, Hill will start to play with Tua Tagovailoa as an established player with a half-decade of success. Along with the addition of an All-Pro talent, the feel of this Dolphins coaching staff seems to be more engaging with the young quarterback than the previous regime.
Tagovailoa has everything working with him when in previous years it almost felt like the organization was working against him.
New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel seems to be a believer in his young quarterback, and the sense of comradery is already much stronger than anything seen between Tagovailoa and Brian Flores.
Now, Tua Tagovailoa must prove his doubters wrong and show the same talent he had in Alabama where he was slinging it to talent all over the field with pinpoint accuracy.