Miami Dolphins don’t have the worst schedule in the AFC East
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins’ schedule is far from easy but it isn’t the worst one in the AFC East.
With the schedule now having been released officially and a few days have passed by to soak it all in, we can take a look at not only the Dolphins’ tougher stretches but the rest of the AFC East as well. No team has an easy road to the playoffs in 2022 and each team has its share of problems that they will face.
While fans are scrutinizing the fact that Mac Jones and the Patriots will appear in five primetime games, the Dolphins will see three of their own. The Bills will play six games on national television including two to open the season, back to back games later in the year including Thanksgiving. For the Jets, they get one late-season game against the Jaguars.
We know that the Dolphins will play four of their final six games on the road including three consecutive road games with two of those on the west coast and the other in Buffalo.
The Bills are the odds on favorites to win the AFC East for the third season in a row. They are a well-rounded group and did well in free agency and the draft but the question is will their schedule help another team jump to the top? Here is a look at the rest of the AFC East.