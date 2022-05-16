Miami Dolphins have a great mix of youth and experience, finally!
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins exceptionally young roster of three years ago is all but gone and now, a more diverse roster exists for Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel.
Brian Flores was given little favor in his first season as head coach of the Dolphins. He knew coming in that the roster would be gutted from top to bottom and that a youth movement would be underway. The Dolphins released veteran after veteran and ran into the season with a lot of youth.
Fast forward to 2022 and the Dolphins roster is finally a mix of youth and veteran experience.
Currently, 46 players are entering a season with less than three years of experience or will enter their third year in 2022. 31 will have between four and six seasons of experience and 13 players have more than seven years of NFL time under their belts including only three players with more than 10 years.
This is the roster that Chris Grier wanted to build. A mix of experience from young starters like Jevon Holland, Jaelan Phillips, and Jaylen Waddle to players like Tyreek Hill and Xavien Howard who are heading into their peak years while supplementing the roster with players like Terron Armstead and Melvin Ingram.
Miami is relying mostly on the 2 to 5-year players to start while building the younger guys for future roles and supplementing playing time with seasoned veterans who can come in to play situational roles. All of this with only a handful of huge contracts to players that many could argue are not being overpaid.
Now, it is turned over to the coaching staff to continue the development and set the team up for both immediate and future success. Grier has built the foundation for the Dolphins both for the immediate future and the long-term future. The goal now is not to waste the talent that he has given the franchise.