Predicting the AFC East Champion for this upcoming season
Predicting the AFC East Champion for this upcoming season is a challenge I’m willing to try. The NFL Draft has been over for a couple of weeks now, and NFL teams will now begin ramping up for the start of the regular season with some off-season programs starting this week. For the most part, rosters are set, and we can start to analyze the best/worst rosters in the league and create expectations for next season.
As far as the AFC East goes, this year has the potential to be very interesting. The East was once utterly dominated by the New England Patriots during the Tom Brady era, but a new king has arrived since his departure, and that’s the Buffalo Bills, who have won the division the past two seasons. Unsurprisingly, the Bills have the best odds according to Vegas to win Super Bowl 56 next February. Despite the powerhouse that is the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots still have Bill Belichick, and the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets have both gotten substantially better this Spring.
Will Bill Belichick or any of the moves the Dolphins or Jets made be enough to dethrone Josh Allen and the Bills? I can’t say it’s impossible, but it’ll definitely be an uphill battle. With all that being said, here is my best prediction for the 2022-23 AFC East standings.