Miami Dolphins players “can’t believe” how good the new offense looks
By Juan Vasquez
During a radio interview on SiriusXM, Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier stated that defensive players “can’t believe the transformation on offense.” The Mike McDaniel era is now.
The Miami Dolphins have been a difficult team to decipher this season, with game-changing upgrades the Dolphins look like a top 10 team on paper. But how will that translate to the field? Many have said there’s too much hype in Miami but GM Chris Grier clearly disagrees.
During an interview on SiriusXM Chris Grier stated this about the new-look Miami Dolphins:
"“Even the defensive guys about a week ago were saying how they cannot believe the transformation on offense and how these guys are doing.”"
For the past 3 years, nothing even close to this came out of the Miami Dolphins camp, maybe even more. Nobody ever said this about Brian Flores’ Miami Dolphins, and they dang sure ain’t saying it about Adam Gase.
Mike McDaniel gets it, and it’s refreshing for Dolphins fans. From acknowledging how Miami has not won a playoff game in 22 years, and “what it would mean to the fans.”
All the way to recognize that the offense was on life support and needed a complete revamp, on top of that HC Mike McDaniel hired a coaching staff that is experienced, and besides being coaches they are also teachers.
Mike McDaniel also saw that there was a real drought for a winning culture, a Miami culture. For 3 years the Dolphins players were in a military boot camp, for some coaches that works.
But Mike McDaniel is doing things his way, he has completely immersed himself with the team, and being a Miami native I can confidently say “Mike McDaniel is Miami as…” you can complete the rest.
Yes, Mike McDaniel hasn’t coached a single game. Yes, Mike McDaniel hasn’t even taken his team through summer camp. Yes, Mike McDaniel has lots to prove.
But the McDaniel effect is real, and you can tell there is a different feeling in Miami today than in the past few years. Will it transition to Sunday? Time will tell.
But so far, the Mike McDaniel era has been a complete home run.
