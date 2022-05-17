A reminder of who the Miami Dolphins lost in 2022 off-season
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have been all the rage this year, at least among their fanbase, but if you look at their roster, they haven’t lost much from last year.
Typically when a team makes a lot of off-season moves they come with the internal changes as well. So far, the Miami Dolphins have managed to avoid all of that and have only lost a handful of players. If we dive into those players should we expect a dip in production from a team that almost made the playoffs in both of the last two seasons?
The answer to that question is no. The Dolphins didn’t lose much if anything when you factor in production.
For Miami, the biggest loss may be Mack Hollins. The free-agent wideout probably should have been retained. Miami chose to keep Preston Williams instead. Hollins signed with the Raiders and should see significant playing time for Las Vegas but he will be a role player there as he was in Miami.
In Cleveland, Jacoby Brissett will be the third quarterback on the roster, for now. He joins the Browns as the backup to Deshaun Watson and will wait for his shot when Baker Mayfield is traded. Brissett, and sadly Cleveland, will probably get to see starting opportunities as Watson will likely at some point at least get a few games suspended. For the Dolphins, they will miss his short-yardage runs, but not really.
Jesse Davis was the longest-tenured offensive lineman on the Dolphins roster but was also the central bullseye for Dolphins fans who loathed his play on the field. Now, Davis is in Minnesota and fans are thrilled that he is gone. Say what you will but Davis played his butt off for the Dolphins but a change was inevitable and needed for both parties. Perhaps with better and more consistent coaching, he can turn his career around.
Duke Johnson was a solid running back for the Dolphins and finds himself in a suddenly crowded Buffalo backfield. He may not make the roster and if he does, he will be a depth player. In Miami, he was solid and earned a right to return but direction took the team, well, in a different direction.
Greg Mancz will also be with the Bills. The backup center served his purpose in Miami for one season.
Finally, Justin Coleman joins the Seahawks. The cornerback did well enough in Miami to show he can be developed but the Dolphins didn’t really need him.
Overall, this is it. These are the players that Miami did not re-sign and allowed to walk away. Eight other former Dolphins players are still on the free-agent market and we will discuss them in our next article landing later this afternoon.