Miami Dolphins must avoid overlooking the Jets in New York
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins haven’t begun their training camp but one game stands out as a big trap game, the first meeting with the New York Jets.
If I am being honest, I am using this as an opportunity to showcase just how horrible the Jets’ first nine weeks are going to be in 2022. Sandwiched between the Steelers and the Packers, Miami will travel to New York in week five and there is a very real possibility that the Jets will be winless by the time they meet.
The Jets and the Dolphins have played some incredibly entertaining and heartbreaking games throughout their history and if there is one thing we know more than any other, the Jets can beat Miami at the most inopportune times and vice versa. This could be the case in 2022 when the teams meet early in the season.
The Jets will open against the Ravens and will play the entire AFC North in the first four weeks. I don’t think any team has opened a season against all the opponents of a single division, at least none that I can recall. That is what will happen this year.
The Ravens, the Browns, the Bengals, and then the Steelers. The Jets will not be favored to win any of those games but the Steelers, given the QB questions they have could fall in the Jets’ favor. Miami coming to town with the Jets on a four-game losing streak would not be great and the Dolphins would most assuredly not take them for granted.
After Miami, the Jets will face Green Bay, Denver, New England, and Buffalo. Hopefully, they are riding a seven-game losing streak by the time they play the Patriots. That would be a perfect first win for Gang Green.
Fans can circle all the games they want but it will be the players that need to play hard and get it done, hopefully, this year’s team won’t see any pitfall games and that includes New York.