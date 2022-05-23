Miami Dolphins “orange practice jersey’s” make their way on the field
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a new wrinkle that is being thrown out this year and it seems like something more fun than the Brian Flores wall.
Under Brian Flores, discipline was a big part of practices and he introduced the team to a wall that players would run to when they screwed up. Even coaches made that trek to the wall from time to time. This year, there is an orange jersey.
The orange practice jersey was noticed last week when Jaelan Phillips was wearing it and as it turns out, it’s a good thing.
Nik Needham spoke to the media last week and was asked about the jersey. He said it was handed out to the player who had the best practice the day before. Something that was decided by all of the coaches together.
In addition to the orange practice jersey, the player of practice also gets to choose the music that is played during the practice as well. Needham said that there isn’t a “motivation” to get the jersey to play their music but he did say that no one really plays “Cali-music” so he was hoping at some point he could get his chance.
The Dolphins will be wrapping up their off-season sessions soon enough. The Dolphins are currently working through OTAs and will be on the field May 23rd and May 24th before a short break.
Miami Dolphins players will return on June 1st and 2nd for a mandatory two-day minicamp and will then return for sessions on June 6th and 7th and finally June 9th and 10th before breaking for the rest of summer, so there is some time for Needham to get his shot at the playlist.