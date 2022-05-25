Tyreek Hill gives another vote of confidence for Tua Tagovailoa

#Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill on QB Tua Tagovailoa: “Tua actually has one of the prettiest balls I’ve ever caught him in my life... Tua is a very accurate QB.”



“I’m very confident in my QB… the sky is the limit for that guy. Heck of a talent. Has crazy arm strength, arm talent.” pic.twitter.com/cOc7oEgV7V