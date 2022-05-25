Tyreek Hill gives another vote of confidence for Tua Tagovailoa
Dolphins star wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, displayed yet another vote of confidence in Tua Tagovailoa after Tuesday’s practice.
For Dolphins fans, this is refreshing, as the past two seasons the national media has done nothing but slander the young quarterback, and it’s nice to see so many of his teammates come to his defense.
The viral quotes from Tuesday don’t wholly represent the media tour Hill, and many other Dolphins players have been on this off-season in defense of Tagovailoa.
From the very second Tyreek Hill stepped into the Dolphins facility for his introductory press conference, he had nothing but positive things to say about his new QB.
"“Tua is one of the most accurate QBs in the NFL, so just his ball placement, getting us the ball in space, perfect placement, and us just utilizing our speed.” -Tyreek Hill per introductory presser."
And even after one of the first practices of the Dolphins’ off-season, Tyreek Hill again came to the defense of Tagovailoa after the Miami Dolphins media team posted an underthrow of Tua to Hill which gathered 6.6 million views on Twitter.
On Monday I was scrolling through YouTube and randomly stumbled across Tyreek Hill’s channel. He posted a video of him attending rapper, Quavo’s celebrity flag football game. After the game, Tyreek had an interview with some of the hosts of the event, and they asked him about Tua. Hill again had kind words to say.
On the other side of the field for the Dolphins next season will be Tua’s former Alabama teammate, Jaylen Waddle, who has also shared his public support on multiple occasions this off-season.
"“Tua one of them guys you just gotta be around and know, to know his personailty. He is very competitive. I like him, he’s one of those guys.” – Waddle on I AM ATHLETE."
Mike Gesicki is another popular Dolphin who has constantly defended Tua since he was drafted back in 2020. His latest public support was on Adam Breneman’s podcast.
As you can see, Tagovailoa’s teammates have been going to bat for him. Does this matter or mean anything? No, not really, but it’s still awesome to see so many of the Dolphins’ best players come to his defense.
For a quarterback that’s dealt with so much crap since he’s entered the league, Tua can finally take a sigh of relief. He’s got a head coach who believes in him, and he’s got a roster behind him. Now it’s time for him to put it all together and ball out in 2022.