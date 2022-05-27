Should protecting the Tua Tagovailoa blindside be that much of a concern?
Tua Tagovailoa being left-handed, this position would fall on the right tackle. And right now, that position is pretty much a question mark. There’s been speculation that Alan Jackson or Liam Eichenberg might move over there. Robert Hunt could also move there, considering he played that position before. However, more versatile players like Robert Jones or Greg Little could be in play, when you take into account the new scheme that’s being put into place.
Terron Armstead and Connor Williams were brought in but should play on the left side, with Williams possibly fitting in at center. The extra help the Miami Dolphins acquired does nothing to help the blind side of Tua Tagovailoa.
So why is that? Most quarterbacks in the NFL are right-handed, so there should be extra right tackles available. That might not have been the case, and the Miami Dolphins had a pick for whoever was available.
Or, is it really that important? The Miami Dolphins had time to prepare, and look into getting a formidable right tackle in the last few seasons. It didn’t have to come down to this season. Although this turns out to be the season to build on offense.
One other thing to ponder is Tua Tagovailoa’s tendency to roll out to his left, away from the right side, and his blindside. This might even be the reason to build that side of the line. Every extra second counts to get that ball downfield.
With Mike McDaniel’s new offensive scheme there is a strong emphasis on blocking, it is everyone’s responsibility. There is more motion, some of the zone blocking on the line will have them moving as a unit.
Protecting the blindside might just be another cliche that has been spoken over the years and accepted as an NFL staple. Is it really all that important? We are about to find out when the Miami Dolphins take the field this coming season.