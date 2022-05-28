Miami Dolphins fans take issue with other fans rooting for Celtics
By Brian Miller
Lately, there has been a rash of fans on social media calling out fans of the Miami Dolphins for rooting for non-Miami sports teams, now Christian Wilkins is in it.
The Miami Heat forced a game seven against the Boston Celtics but Heat fans who are also Dolphins fans are criticizing both fans and Christian Wilkins for rooting for the Celtics.
In a video clip posted on social media during the Celtics and Heat game seven, Christian Wilkins is clearly seen apparently rooting for the Celtics and many fans are upset because he wasn’t rooting for the Miami Heat.
This asks the question, do players have to support the other city sports teams when they sign on to play for a team? Should running back James Cook, who is a Dolphins fan be forced to cheer on the Buffalo Sabres simply because he was drafted by the Bills?
Guess what? You are allowed to root for whomever you want even if you are a Dolphins fan. Consider that many of us live outside of the Miami area and in some cases outside of the state. We became fans for differing reasons but just because we root for the Dolphins doesn’t mean we have to support the rest of the Miami sports teams.
I was born in Miami and became a Dolphins fan at an early age. There was no MLB, NHL, or NBA team in Miami when I was growing up. I became an Astros fan, I cheered on the New York Islanders, and still don’t really care about basketball.
Maybe this is all because of the Heat/Celtics series and the natural hate for anything Boston, like the Patriots. It is the NBA version of Miami vs. New England.
Personally, I have no bone in this fight but I don’t ever root for any team in the Boston area. Not because I’m a Dolphins fan but instead because I like watching the fans’ reactions when they lose.