Could Miami Dolphins fans see 49ers lose 10 games in 2022?
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans are not too worried about what the San Francisco 49ers do in 2022 but at some point, they will given Miami owns their first-round pick.
We have seen quite a bit of scenario and predictions for the Dolphins’ 2022 schedule with win totals coming in everywhere from 8 to 10 and some even have Miami winning as many as 12 games. That is a bit much given the uncertainty surrounding the Dolphins this year and the tough schedule they will have.
In the NFC West, the 49ers are playing in a tough division and could care less about draft placement. They won’t care when the season begins or ends. They traded this year’s pick to Miami in 2020 to move up and draft quarterback Trey Lance.
Over the last month, there have been circulating rumors and some speculation that Lance is heading towards a “bust” designation and a report early last week cited a source that some players call him “One-play Trey”. The validity of that can’t be verified but it could be a reason the 49ers have yet to deal Jimmy Garoppolo.
Obviously, a bad season for the 49ers is a good season for the Dolphins. How many wins can we expect from San Francisco who lost not only some key players but also one of their offensive minds, Mike McDaniel? What happens if they do trade their starting QB from a year ago before the season starts?
The 49ers have a solid defense and that should continue and keep them in games. Offensively, they have taken a few hits but overall, it will depend on how well Lance plays if he does replace Jimmy G.
Even if the 49ers are above average this year, they will be hard-pressed to return to the playoffs.
San Francisco should win the following games.
- Chicago
- Seattle twice
- Carolina
- Atlanta
- Washington
The 49ers could lose these games
- Broncos
- Rams twice
- Cardinals twice
- Chiefs
- Chargers
- Dolphins
- Buccaneers
- Raiders
If this happens, they would lose ten games and the Saints could be a toss-up. Of course, it is the off-season and we are talking about a team who came one game and four points from making it to the Super Bowl.
What happens with San Francisco will depend on how they overcome the offseason. Here are some key players who left.
- Laken Tomlinson – NYJ
- D.J. Jones – Denver
- Arden Key – Jacksonville
- Raheem Mostert – Miami
- Trent Sherfield – Miami
The biggest loss, however, could have been McDaniel.
In reality, the 49ers are not going to lose ten games unless they ride the entire season with Lance at QB. There are too many questions surrounding him right now but the team is still too good to lose that many games.
The 49ers are more likely to split with the Cardinals and will steal a few games from the list of teams they could lose to listed above. Chances are, the dreams of picking in the top 10 are not very good if we are being honest and more likely the Dolphins will see a draft pick in the late teens or early 20s.