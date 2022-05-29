One has to go: Which Miami Dolphins WR are you keeping?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins wide receiver group looks really good on paper but if you had to decide who stays or who goes, which one would you select?
A trending exercise in personal taste takes place on social media almost daily. You get four or five items and have to eliminate one or maybe even two. Maybe you get to pick only one. For example, you could be given five fast-food restaurants and told you can only eat at two the rest of the year. Get the idea?
Recently, posts about NFL players have become an off-season trend. Four WRs but you can only pick two to keep on your roster. So that got me thinking, which is relatively rare over a holiday weekend (or just about any other day that ends in “Y”). If you could only keep two WRs from Miami’s roster who would it be? Considering it would be a no-brainer to keep both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, you can only keep one of them!
Miami’s WR unit currently looks like this.
- Jaylen Waddle
- Tyreek Hill
- River Cracraft
- Trent Scherfield
- Preston Williams
- Erik Ezukanma
- Lynn Bowden, Jr.
- Cedrick Wilson, Jr.
- and a few players that are long shots to make the roster.
So given those names above and the ability to only keep three and you can’t keep both Hill and Waddle, who would you keep?
For me, I would keep Waddle, Wilson, and probably Ezukanma for now although I need to see what he can do in training camp. He has a lot of potential but I want to see it firsthand. Another option would be keeping Bowden and I love what he could do for the offense but so far in his career, we have only seen glimpses due to his injury.
Let us know in the comments and debate them as you see fit. The good news is that this is nothing more than an exercise in killing time during the off-season on a holiday weekend and nothing more because in reality, we don’t have to choose! We can keep both Hill and Waddle.