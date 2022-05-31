15 Sunday’s until Miami Dolphins return to the football field
By Brian Miller
The clock continues to tick and the calendar is about to turn another page and Miami Dolphins fans are counting it all down to the season’s start.
Twitter has been alive the last couple of days with a countdown that is still a long way away from coming into view but if we want to make it seem somewhat smaller, they have broken the wait time into Sundays and with that, 15 sounds a whole lot better than 100 plus days.
So there you have it. The wait is almost over even though it is all getting ready to begin, the off-season officially that is. June and July are not easy months for football fans. There is typically little to no news from teams. There is usually no signings or releases aside from a few June 1st cuts for salary cap reasons.
The long summer nights and days are upon us and while we have plenty of “real” content to provide over the next month and a half when training camps begin, for now, it’s a matter of waiting until Sunday when the 15 turns over to 14.
Next week will see the OTAs and minicamp seasons come to an end and then the players will scatter for the rest of summer or will workout on their own.
So what’s up next here on PhinPhanatic? We will take longer looks at the positions, and the depth at each, look into training camp battles and even take a look at the individual players themselves as camp will soon arrive.
Perhaps we should be looking at that instead of gamedays. I mean there are only 7 Sundays left until training camp starts and that should be a lot of fun this year.