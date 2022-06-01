Former Miami Dolphins WR Albert Wilson lands in Minnesota
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have another former player heading to a new team with Albert Wilson landing with the Minnesota Vikings per reports.
Wilson, if he stays healthy, could do well with the Vikings and Kirk Cousins. The veteran receiver has played well over his career when he can stay on the field. His hip injury against Detroit a few years ago hampered his speed but he is still a good option for WR needy NFL teams and the Vikings are now that fit.
Over his full seven NFL seasons, Wilson has amassed 2,499 yards on 218 receptions for an 11.5 yards per reception average. Wilson spent four seasons with the Chiefs before playing his last three years with the Dolphins. He opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID concerns.
Wilson could have been a far better receiver for the Dolphins if his injuries didn’t derail his career here. When the Dolphins released him earlier in the off-season, it was not unexpected given his salary. Miami will miss his depth and hopefully, he will make the Vikings roster.
With Minnesota, he will provide depth to the team and another target for Cousins but he needs to stay healthy. His signing still leaves quite a few players without work from last year’s Dolphins team and he is only the 2nd Dolphins WR to land with another team outside of being traded. Mack Hollins signed as a free agent with the Raiders.
The Dolphins will play the Vikings this year in Miami so there will be a return to Hard Rock on the horizon for Wilson if he does indeed make the Vikings roster.