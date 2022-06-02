Mandatory Miami Dolphins mini camp sees defense shine
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are holding their final “mandatory” camp of the off-season and on day one, the defense shined against a struggling offense.
This shouldn’t be surprising even with all the talent that was added on offense during the off-season. It’s a new system and there are no pads. No pads hinder the lineman and a new offensive system will hinder timing, route running, and anticipation, as well as the running game.
Defensively, it has been reported that Miami’s defense looked really good, and while they can’t tackle they can showcase their speed everyone from Omar Kelly to Pete Prisco was talking about how fast the Miami defense is and that could lead to a top 10 unit in 2022.
Should fans be worried about Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami offense? No, not really and they shouldn’t be worried when the Dolphins open training camp at the end of July to similar results. Miami’s offense isn’t going to become great overnight and this is a unit that has suffered for more than a decade if we are really looking deep at it.
Mike McDaniel has his work cut out for him but he has talent whereas previous coaches did not. This should bode well for him as he implements his system and the offense learns how to run it. The two biggest questions is whether or not Tua can run the offense effectively and if the offensive line will improve on the right side where the Dolphins did not address the positions with outside help.
As day two is not in full effect, we will see if there is anything new from the offense and whether or not they can win the padless day.