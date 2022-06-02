NFL quarterback tiers going into 2022, where does Tua Tagovailoa land?
By Juan Vasquez
We are at the halfway point in the off-season and since most moves have been made it’s a good time to revisit the NFL quarterback tiers, where does Tua Tagovailoa land?
The Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa got off to a very turbulent start, but after 2 years of uncertainty, Miami is finally going all-in on their #5 overall pick from 2020. Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, and Cedrick Wilson are just a few names in this revamped Dolphins offense.
I say this because we all expect Tua Tagovailoa to be much better in 2022, but it’s impossible to estimate how big of a jump Tua will make. Usually with a few tweaks from year-to-year data and film can provide us with an idea to make estimations.
But the Miami dolphins did a complete makeover, and this makes it almost impossible to estimate just how good Tua Tagovailoa will be this upcoming season.
I’ve said before that Tua won’t have a Josh Allen type leap, meaning going from top 20 QB to runner up in MVP in just one season. But I do think he can make a leap good enough to be a top 10 QB.
I think Tua can be that because he has all the tools available to make that jump realistic, but I won’t be projecting it as such in these rankings because it’s impossible to gauge.
I’ll be ranking all QB tiers based on the same level of play they’ve had last season but adjusting for their roster upgrades just slightly. I’m not projecting how good these players will end up being by the end of the year, this is giving us the most neutral slate for now to start.
The quarterback tiers will probably look much different in January, but let’s get started to see how we’re going to look in September, here is our 2022 QB tier list.