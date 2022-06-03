2021 Miami Dolphins was eye opening and toxic per Albert Wilson
By Brian Miller
How much more can we hear about Brian Flores, Miami Dolphins head coach before we realize how toxic he was? According to a new report, Albert Wilson has some light on the subject.
Nick Hicks recently joined a Miami Dolphins podcast and spoke about Tua Tagovailoa. As his personal trainer, Hicks mentioned that he had spoken with Albert Wilson and that Wilson told him he had never experienced anything as he did in Miami last year under Flores.
According to Hicks, Wilson told him that players were required to walk “single file” in the hallways, no one was talking, and everyone was “on pins and needles”.
You can view the segment where Hicks discusses it by clicking here.
Wilson recently joined the Minnesota Vikings and it will be interesting if anyone follows up on these revelations with him when he speaks to the media. Likely not.
Since his firing following the conclusion of the 2021 season, Flores has been a big part of the Miami media conversations. From numerous allegations thrown at Stephen Ross to the toxic nature of his handling of Tua Tagovailoa and other areas of the team, he has managed to stay pretty much a headline.
Tua has shrugged off the last two seasons and continues to try and improve and grow while learning the new offensive system that is being implemented by Mike McDaniel. For this year’s Dolphins, the past is exactly that. There is a new sense of freedom and fun around the Dolphins organization and the players are buying into what McDaniel is selling.