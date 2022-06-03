3 bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins in the 2022 Season
By Juan Vasquez
The Mike McDaniel effect is bringing a level of new swagger and confidence never seen before. Here are 5 bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins in the 2022 season.
Before we start it’s important to note that the 2022 off-season has been one of the craziest roller coasters I’ve ever been on, and I’m sure Dolphins fans can relate even more with all the madness that has unfolded since January 10th when Brian Flores was fired.
At the time it was dark, and I thought:
“Here we go again, we had something somewhat nice but the Dolphins had to ruin it.”
Lawsuits, drama, rumors, media starting narratives, it was a nightmare. But after a week of being negative, I started looking ahead and thought about who would be the best replacement for Brian Flores. We had a team with a fantastic defense, but the offense always struggled.
Of course, most of us thought “Pivot to an offensive coach.” And that is when Brian Daboll became a popular name, his past with Tua Tagovailoa and the success they had together would make them a dream pair right?
I thought the opposite, Daboll got a lot of praise for what “he did” with Josh Allen but the public fails to address how Allen’s QB coach Ken Dorsey was the X-Factor in his monstrous leap. It’s the reason the Bills kept Dorsey as offensive coordinator and let Daboll go without much thought.
In a nutshell, I think Daboll’s success is a product of Josh Allen. I wanted someone like Sean McVay a young, innovative, game-changing coach. So I did my research on the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree and found my prospect.
Posted on January 17th and the rest is history. They said he would struggle to hire staff, he hired a well-experienced staff, they said he would struggle to gain players’ respect, players love him and respect him, and most importantly people said he wouldn’t be able to fix the Dolphins’ current faults.
In just 3 months he has revamped an entire offense from scratch and made it go from top 25 to possibly top 10 (on paper). These are all things I believed would happen even though people said I was a madman for thinking it.
3 months later I’m back to lay out 3 more bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins’ 2022 season starting with: