Tua Tagovailoa throws two deep passes and two TDs in practice
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have finished practice today and it was a good day to be Tua Tagovailoa even with the offensive struggles overall.
It is being reported that Tua’s arm is just fine. He hit two passes deep, one for a touchdown to Jaylen Waddle, and hit Tyreek Hill in stride as well. The passes were 45 and 50 yards downfield.
It isn’t surprising that the Dolphins’ offense is struggling a bit. It is a new system for everyone and there is no blocking contact. Miami is working on line adjustments and motions and everything else that goes into lining up before a play is run. Naturally, there will be hiccups in the process.
Defensively, it was another good day, as should be expected from a unit that finished strong last year and lost no key pieces this past off-season. Even without Brian Flores’ hands in the defense, it is expected to be a top NFL unit in 2022.
Offensively, Miami has a lot of work to do and only a few more days of practice to get in as much work as possible before the team breaks for the summer. Miami will return in late July for training camp as the 2022 season ramps up but over the next month and a half, what Miami implements in the next few practices will have to serve as the base for what they do in camp.
The fact that Tua is hitting his receivers, in stride, is something that most in the mainstream won’t talk about and even some of the national naysayers are not clapping their hands for Tua’s deep passes but instead waving their hands saying he has to do it consistently.
Time will be the telling factor in Tua’s development and what we see come September will be where and when we begin to judge his off-season work but for now, it’s a good sign of what is likely to come.