Frank Smith is a great fit for the Miami Dolphins as offensive coordinator
Frank Smith was hired by Mike McDaniel to become his offensive coordinator in February 2022. Smith is expected to make great improvements to this squad.
Smith started coaching professionally in 2004 at the University of Miami. Wait, not that UM but the University of Miami of Ohio. After Ohio he had a stop at Butler where he coached the offensive line, eventually becoming the offensive coordinator.
After college, he got his first NFL coaching position with the New Orleans Saints as an assistant offensive line coach during the 2010 season.
Frank Smith was part of the Saints from 2010 to 2014. In his tenure as an assistant offensive line coach, 4 players went to the Pro Bowl, and Jabari Evans along with Carl Nicks were All-Pro players.
Smith is familiar with Terron Armstead as he was drafted by the Saints in 2013. After New Orleans, he made stops with the Bears and the Raiders as a tight ends coach. With the Saints, he was part of the staff that got the prime years of Jimmy Graham.
The tight-end production in Chicago was decent, but when he got hired by the Raiders the tight-end production for the team was extraordinary.
In 2018, his first year with Oakland at the time he molded Jared Cook into a Pro Bowl tight end. Cook had his best season with Frank Smith as his tight ends coach. Cook caught 68 passes with 896 yards and six touchdowns.
Smith did not stop there, in 2019 he surpassed the work he did with Cook and helped Darren Waller transform into one of the best tight ends in the league.
Waller had back-to-back 1000-yard seasons being coached by Frank Smith. With the talent, Miami has at that position it is exciting what he may do for the progression of Mike Gesicki, and Hunter Long.
Lastly, Smith had his final stop before arriving in South Beach in the equally sunny Los Angeles. He was the run-game coordinator/offensive line coach for the Chargers during the 2021 season.
Per Pro Football Focus, Frank Smith coached one of the best centers in the league last season. Corey Linsley had a grade of 85.7.
With all the experience Smith has coaching the offensive line this young group that the Fins have can be expected to make improvements.
Another wrinkle to the Smith fit with the Miami Dolphins is his tenure as run-game coordinator. This was the position head coach Mike McDaniel held with the 49ers for multiple years before becoming the offensive coordinator.
Mike McDaniel and Frank Smith may become the new Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels. Well, most likely not but selling Dolphins fans hope is what the Miami Dolphins organization has been doing for two decades. This move may finally work out for the best for Fins fans in South Florida.