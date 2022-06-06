Miami Dolphins Tryeek Hill says Tua Tagovailoa is 10 Matt Moore’s
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins power receiver Tyreek Hill is not taking the Tua Tagovailoa criticism well and continues to stand up for his QB.
Recently Hill talked with Good Morning Football and it is becoming more apparent that he isn’t loving this negative Tua talk. Once again, Hill is standing up for his quarterback.
Hill’s comments about Tua and former Dolphins and Chiefs quarterback are good. Tua needs his teammates to have his back but what is really important to note here is that Hill doesn’t have to say anything about his QB.
The fact he is though is good. Hill wouldn’t likely say anything at all if Tua wasn’t performing well enough to Hill’s liking. He would just remain quiet about it.
The dynamic between Hill and Tua will be something that is monitored and watched closely through training camp in July but it seems as though they are getting on the same page and that can only be a good thing for the Dolphins going forward and an element to the team that Tua has not had over his first two seasons.
With Tua’s connection with Jaylen Waddle and now with Tyreek Hill, this could be everything that Tua needs to take a big step in 2022.
Of course there will be plenty of those fans and media alike who will criticize what Hill is saying. They will say that Tua can only be compared to Moore and even 10 Matt Moore’s are not good enough. Others will make light of the fact that Hill has to say anything at all.
Regardless, having Hill on Tua’s side is a good thing.