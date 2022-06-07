Countdown to the Miami Dolphins 2022 season: Jordan Phillips
By Nick Belotto
We are down to 97 days left in our countdown to football and we are going to honor the player who wore 97 best in a Miami Dolphins uniform.
Similarly to 98, 97 has a couple of players that were never really game-changers for Miami. Nobody on the current roster comes even close to having a recognizable name so we have to go into the history books to find someone who can represent the team. Interestingly enough, no player has worn 97 for Miami for more than 4 years. That player was Phillip Merling who was a massive disappointment in Miami.
A few journeymen wore the shirt like John Bosa, Trent Harris, Kelvin Sheppard, and Jeff Hunter. Of all of them, they did next to nothing in Miami.
With all of this, there is truly only one player who can represent the Dolphins at 97 and that’s Jordan Phillips. Phillips was never a game-changer for Miami but played well enough to earn this spot.
The number 97 spot was quite tricky and Jordan Phillips ended up being the only player who even came close to contributing to the team.
Drafted in 2015, Phillips put together 3 and a quarter decent seasons in Miami before being waived in October of 2018. He was picked up off of waivers by the Buffalo Bills and had a decent run of it with them until he moved on to Arizona where injuries derailed his playing time.
Phillips, like Raekwon Davis, was a solid run stuffer and was pretty good in the middle of the defensive line. He never wowed anyone with his play and saw his playing time decrease when throughout the 2018 season. He never lived up to his 2nd round draft status, but he was better than the other guys on the list so it had to be Phillips, even if none of us remember him for any game-changing or impactful plays.