6 tough matchups for the Miami Dolphins secondary
The Miami Dolphins face tough receivers in the 2022 season. Will the team’s secondary be ready for the task of covering some of the best receivers?
The Dolphins’ defensive backs are some of the best in football. Xavien Howard has continued to be one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. They also have Jevon Holland who has emerged as a potential All-Pro player.
Six matchups that stick out compared to the others. Not only because of the talent they have but also because of the progression certain teams may have.
With the Miami Dolphins having Howard, Holland, Byron Jones, Brandon Jones, and Nik Needham, their secondary is deep. That along with a high-pressure defensive focus is expected to stay the same with Josh Boyer remaining as defensive coordinator. Miami has the ingredients to be the best secondary in the league.
While optimism is a good thing to have, it is also prudent to be aware of some of the scarier teams the Fins will face.
The first matchup to look at is the one that has torched this team in recent years. The Buffalo Bills are the favorites to win the Super Bowl.
They have Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs on the team who are beasts. Diggs in two years with Buffalo has 2760 yards with 18 touchdowns.
Allen has been nothing short of dominant against the Fins with a 7-1 record. He only lost his first-ever meeting versus Miami. He has thrown for 21 touchdowns compared to five interceptions. His 106.8 quarterback rating is the best against any other team in the division. His rating against the Patriots is 82.7, and with the Jets, it’s 85.6.
The Miami Dolphins have had issues covering Diggs as well in the past. In four meetings versus the Fins since he joined the Bills, he has 378 yards and three touchdowns.
Buffalo has also tried to tinker with their already deadly offense by adding Tavon Austin and Jamison Crowder. Last year Cole Beasley was their second-best receiver. Austin has not lived up to his draft hype but this Bills offense may rejuvenate his playmaking abilities. Crowder has always been a sure-handed receiver.
Miami needs to be ready for this team comes week 3 of the season which will be their first meeting of the season.