Former Miami Dolphins draft picks who need to retire
By Brian Miller
In recent years the Miami Dolphins draft classes have been a lot better than they were and a handful of those bad classes still remain in the NFL.
In 2007, the Dolphins invested an early first-round draft pick on Ted Ginn, Jr. Remarkably he lasted in the league for quite a while. Ginn is officially retired. It was last July that the 14-year veteran made the announcement and walked away from a longer career than most Dolphins fans would have believed possible.
Ginn’s time in the league was up. He wasn’t the player he used to be and while he was still fast, he wasn’t fast enough. Now, some of the Dolphins’ former draft picks should start considering their own futures in the NFL. For them, it may be time to hang up the cleats for good.
We start with Chad Henne who turned in a below-average Miami Dolphins career into a long journey as a backup and starter. Henne started with the Jaguars for 22 games in five seasons before joining the Chiefs for the last three years.
Henne could probably stick around another year or two to back up Patrick Mahomes but his time in the NFL is coming to an inevitable end. He has 12 years under his belt after being a 2nd round draft pick by the Dolphins in 2008.