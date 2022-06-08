Miami Dolphins fans are Paul Solia’s 96 away from the season
By Nick Belotto
96 days left and counting until the Miami Dolphins 2022 season and the Mike McDaniel era officially begins, this brings us to Paul Soliai.
Every day brings us closer to a new season and today we are going to look at the best who wore number 96 for the Miami Dolphins.
Unlike the other two in our series so far, this one was a bit challenging. There were two names that easily compete for this one: David Bowens and Paul Soliai.
Bowens played for Miami between 2001 and 2006 with his best season coming in 2004. Soliai played from 2007 to 2013 and was very good for the Dolphins. Some might disagree with me on my pick, especially because Bowens put together some solid seasons in Miami in terms of sack numbers, but I’m going with Soliai here as our representative for the number 96.
Miami’s defense was pretty good in the early 2010s, but Paul Soliai was a big reason that this team could stop the run with ease.
I remember Soliai as an anchor for this Dolphins’ defensive line. For the first few seasons with Soliai on the field, Miami’s rush defense was one of the best in the league, earning a spot in the top 10 consistently and a top 3 finish in rushing yards and average in 2011 (stats courtesy of statmuse.com).
Originally a 4th-round draft pick, Soliai joined the team in 2008, made the Pro-Bowl in 2011, and left for the Atlanta Falcons after the 2013 season. He ended his career after being cut by the Carolina Panthers in 2017 and retired as a Miami Dolphin in 2018.
Soliai was never the best player in terms of pure numbers (only 5.5 sacks throughout his career, courtesy of pro-footballreference.com) but his impact was always felt. He was one of Miami’s most consistent players in the early 2010s and turned out to be a great pick, especially considering where he was chosen.
Soliai is one of those players that most fans will look back on in a positive light because they all got a first-hand look at just how good he was, even if he played for teams that didn’t generate any national attention.