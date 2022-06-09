Ranking Every Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Heading into 2022
The Miami Dolphins made several moves this off-season to improve one of the weakest receiver rooms in the NFL. The blockbuster trade bringing speedster Tyreek Hill to Miami caught all of the headlines, but the additions of Cedrick Wilson, Trent Sherfield, Braylon Sanders, Erik Ezukanma, DeVonte Dedmon, River Cracraft, and Cody Core should not be overlooked.
The Dolphins have had a relatively thin receiver room the past couple of years due to multiple injury-prone receivers such as DeVante Parker and Will Fuller, and it’s really haunted the team down the stretch.
Anytime you’re running out Albert Wilson, Isaiah Ford, and Mack Hollins as your starting WRs, you’re in trouble, and it showed the last two Decembers. Fortunately for the Dolphins, they won’t have that issue this year with all of the new players in the fold.
What many saw as a weakness, has actually turned into a strength and one of the best position groups on the team. If the top guys can stay healthy, there’s no arguing that the Miami Dolphins don’t have a top 5 receiving room in the NFL.
With so many new faces wearing aqua & white, it’s time to rank every receiver on the Miami Dolphins as we head into the 2022 NFL season.