John Denney: One of the most unsung Dolphins players in history
By Nick Belotto
It’s a statement that just makes sense, John Denney is one of the most underrated players in Miami Dolphins history.
When you look back at the greatest players in Miami Dolphins history, the names like Dan Marino, Bob Griese, Larry Csonka, Jason Taylor, Zach Thomas, and Cameron Wake immediately come to mind. When you think a little further, you could come up with names like Patrick Surtain, Sam Madison, Mark Duper, Mark Clayton, and maybe even throw in a little Ricky Williams for insurance.
I believe that we are missing one name, however, on those lists. That name is John Denney.
Denney was the long snapper for the Miami Dolphins from 2005 until he was cut in September of 2019 when he was at the ripe old age of 40 years old (he still is technically considered a free agent!). During his 13-year career in Miami, he made it to two Pro-Bowls and endeared himself to fans with the energy and heart that he brought to the position.
If you look back at special teams’ tape over his career (like we all do on Sunday afternoons during the offseason), you will see that he is consistently one of the first people around the opposing returner, outhustling some of the faster guys on the rest of the unit. He played with heart, toughness, and exceptional focus that made him one of the more consistent and overall better special teams players in the league.
I think it’s safe to say that we need to put John Denney in the conversation of the most beloved Dolphins of the last 25 years.
Obviously, special teams players tend to get ignored when it comes to their play on the field and their overall impact on the team’s success. I believe, however, that if you were to mention John Denney’s name to true Dolphins fans, it would bring back fond memories of a hard-working player who everyone generally loved.