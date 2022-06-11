5 veteran Miami Dolphins players who may not make the 2022 roster
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will have tough decisions to make when training camp rolls around but for veterans, it might be especially difficult.
Miami isn’t in a bad cap situation but some cuts will be due to salary while others might come as a result of needing the roster spot for someone younger. Such is the NFL.
So who could be out for the Miami Dolphins this year? It won’t be easy but there are five players that could lose their jobs before the season starts and that is never a great thing for the players.
Myles Gaskin is number five.
The depth at running back is such that Gaskin could be released from his contract when the final cuts are made. Gaskin is a good RB but he can’t carry the load entirely himself and that is the problem. Miami is going to transition to a group of runners and while Gaskin could fit into that, the Dolphins have needs elsewhere on the roster.
Miami’s running backs are good this year. Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, and Sony Michel all were added as free agents. Miami also added two fullbacks as well.
Working in his favor is that he is productive with the ball and is only counting $2.5 million cap space, working against him is that he wasn’t brought in by Mike McDaniel and all about $25,000 of his salary can be saved.
Gaskin may not be the only one though. It will be hard for Salvon Ahmed to make the roster as well.