Miami Dolphins are betting the farm on same offensive line players
By Brian Miller
Terron Armstead is a beast when he is healthy. Connor Williams is a Pro Bowl guard. The Miami Dolphins feel the rest of the Oline is just fine.
When it comes to the Miami Dolphins 2022 season, Tua Tagovailoa and the team’s offensive line are the biggest question marks. Forget about the offensive line depth, we will talk about that later next week, for now, it’s all about previous mistakes and not learning from them.
The additions of Armstead and Williams were smart moves by the Dolphins but Armstead has an injury history and Williams appears to be moving to center. He hasn’t played center in the NFL. Why are the Dolphins taking Williams away from where he is good?
Miami coaches are betting on the development of their other offensive lineman. Is it their choice or is this a choice by Chris Grier? It’s a question that needs to be answered.
Entering his third season, we still don’t know what Austin Jackson can or can’t do. We know that he played much better at guard last year than he did at tackle in his rookie season but it appears that he will be sliding back outside in 2022.
Inside, we know that Robert Hunt excelled at guard but will he stay there or bounce outside if Jackson can’t cut it? Liam Eichenberg was a tackle most of last year and now will move back inside to guard. Then there is Michael Dieter who played well most of the time at center for Miami last year. Well enough that many believed he would hold the job this year or at the very least compete with a veteran who has experience.
Instead, Dieter will compete with a guy who hasn’t played center. Meanwhile, in New York, the Jets are visiting with Reilly Reif who could sign a one-year deal and add experience to their offensive line. Should Miami be doing more?
The answer to that is maybe but maybe we will see additions once training camp starts and pads come on. At that point, the coaches will have a better idea as to whether or not Williams can make the switch and whether or not Jackson can succeed at right tackle.
One thing is for certain, we are seeing once again the annual shifting of offensive linemen to see who fits better where. Typically that wouldn’t be a big deal but when it is being done every year for 10 years and still hasn’t been fixed, maybe it’s time to stop moving pieces and settle the players into a role and let them succeed or get replaced.
The key to all of this will be new line coach Matt Applebaum. If he can solve this neverending problem, he should be considered for a place on the Miami Dolphins Ring of Honor, I’m kidding of course, sort of, maybe.