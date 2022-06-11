Miami Dolphins safeties: The deeper unit in the secondary
By Brian Miller
While the Miami Dolphins cornerbacks could use some more quality if not experienced depth, the safety position looks to be good heading into 2022.
For now, the safety unit is made up of six players but only three or four will make the roster and I would lean towards four. We know that Jevon Holland is the standout who is ready to make his NFL name known this year.
After a fantastic rookie season, Holland could take the next step and make his name known across the league. It’s not out of the question, he has the ability to be that good.
Holland will share the deep secondary with Brandon Jones who will enter his third season. Jones is developing well and whether he starts or provides depth, he will provide Miami with talent. The question is will he take over for Eric Rowe.
Rowe is the seasoned veteran on the roster. He has one more year of experience than Clayton Fejedelem but that experience is a lot different given the fact that Fejedelem is more of a special teams player than a starting safety.
Then comes Sheldrick Redwine who is another project that is getting better. He is the additional depth that strengthens the unit. He will enter his fourth season in the league. The youngster on the group is Verone McKinley III and as a rookie will be a long shot to make the team.
This year’s safety unit is strong and Miami shouldn’t see much drop off if they have to rely on one of their non-starting players in a pinch.