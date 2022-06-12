The three biggest question for the Miami Dolphins in 2022
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are stirring up excitement in south Florida and among their fanbase but there are reasons to hold our collective breaths.
When the Dolphins take the field in late July, we will get our first look at what the Dolphins will look like in 2022. The pads will come on, contact will lead to competition, and Mike McDaniel’s offensive system will be on display.
Training camp will lead to the pre-season and that will lead to final roster cuts and then, some 90 days or so from now, the Miami Dolphins will take the field against the Patriots to kick off the 2022 season.
Fans are not overly concerned about the defensive side of the ball. The Dolphins didn’t lose anyone specifically important. In fact, only one or two players from last year’s team are no longer here and they were depth guys. The starters and second-team units remain intact.
The biggest change to the defense is the loss of Brian Flores. Was he the catalyst for the creation of a top unit? Did he call the defense on game day or was Josh Boyer the guy? That question will be answered throughout the year but Boyer seems to be more than capable of keeping that side of the ball trending upwards. With new wrinkles that he will employ, this year’s defense could be the best in decades.
This is a small concern heading into the season but not a huge one right now. There are other areas that are more concerning than the defensive side of the ball.